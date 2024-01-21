Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are really close of winning their third Super Bowl in five years. After a very complicated 2023 regular season, head coach Andy Reid made extraordinary adjustments and the offense clicked again in the playoffs.

The Chiefs had an 11-6 record and won the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. Nevertheless, there were many doubts as they would have to go on the road during the postseason for the first time in the quarterback’s career.

Following the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs are still dominating the NFL. Now, they’ve eliminated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to reach their sixth straight AFC Championship Game.

Though the next challenge is massive with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs are just two victories away of officially becoming a dynasty.

Patrick Mahomes praises Josh Allen after Chiefs eliminated the Bills

Two months ago, when the Buffalo Bills got a 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14, Patrick Mahomes didn’t have any words for Josh Allen in the final handshake. He was only thinking in the controversial call made by the referees which erased a late touchdown by Kadarius Toney.

Now, after a 27-24 win in the Divisional round of the playoffs, Mahomes immediately acknowledged Allen as a star in the NFL. It was an epic performance of three touchdowns by the Bills’ quarterback.

“I said, ‘Heck of a year, man’. I mean, I’ve been on the other side of that and it’s tough. You put in so much effort and work every single game to play in these playoff games. He played his tail off. They gave him a chance to win the game. We were just able to come out with a win in the end.“

Patrick Mahomes reaches another AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes also said that all these sensational games against the Buffalo Bills are definitely building one of the greatest rivalries in recent years. That’s why he is grateful of taking another win in the playoffs. Now, he has six AFC Championship Games in six seasons as a starter.

“Every time I go up against Josh, I know that it’s going to come down to the end. Just because of the competitor that he is and the player that he is. That’s two great football teams. Two great offenses, defenses, everything. Going at it. We were able to come out on top this week.”