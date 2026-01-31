Ty Simpson leaves clear message to Alabama amid transfer rumors post NFL Draft declaration

Back in the day, declaring for the NFL Draft would mean one thing only: College Football days are behind. However, NIL changed that. When Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson made his intentions to go pro official, many programs wanted him to stay and change jerseys.

However, Simpson is not about that life. He is Crimson Tide for life. “There is no doubt in my mind that the last jersey I wanted to wear in college was the Alabama Crimson Tide jersey,” Simpson said to ESPN.com. “I came there. I stayed there.”

Hence, Simpson is content with going to the draft, where he is a highly-touted prospect at the QB position. And Simpson really felt that Alabama jersey, as he received, reportedly, up to $6.5 million from one school. Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee were interested in Simpson’s play.

Simpson could be a high draft pick

Many analysts put Ty Simpson as a top 15 draft pick, so the $6.5 million NIL money he was offered won’t be missed. A first-round QB will earn plenty more. Simpson is one of the most polarizing figures in terms of potential.

Simpson is viewed as high-end prospect but with plenty of development needed. However, he excels at throwing in tight windows and has great pocket awareness. While he is a pocket passer, he also has a surprisingly fast acceleration.

Who will be the next Alabama QB?

Austin Mack is poised to start for the Crimson Tide in 2026. Mack had some snaps this past year after Simpson suffered a rib injury. He completed 75% of his passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

If Mack isn’t the one, then it’s likely going to be Keelon Russell. Russell had only 15 pass attempts and completed 11 of them. He racked up 143 yards and two touchdowns. Mack has had more snaps, but Russell has some raw talent that might be worth exploring.