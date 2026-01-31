Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Ty Simpson leaves clear message to Alabama amid transfer rumors post NFL Draft declaration

Ty Simpson declared for the NFL Draft but that didn't stop the transfer rumors for the Alabama quarterback.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Quarterback Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
© Michael Chang/Getty ImagesQuarterback Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Back in the day, declaring for the NFL Draft would mean one thing only: College Football days are behind. However, NIL changed that. When Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson made his intentions to go pro official, many programs wanted him to stay and change jerseys.

However, Simpson is not about that life. He is Crimson Tide for life. “There is no doubt in my mind that the last jersey I wanted to wear in college was the Alabama Crimson Tide jersey,” Simpson said to ESPN.com. “I came there. I stayed there.”

Hence, Simpson is content with going to the draft, where he is a highly-touted prospect at the QB position. And Simpson really felt that Alabama jersey, as he received, reportedly, up to $6.5 million from one school. Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee were interested in Simpson’s play.

Advertisement

Simpson could be a high draft pick

Many analysts put Ty Simpson as a top 15 draft pick, so the $6.5 million NIL money he was offered won’t be missed. A first-round QB will earn plenty more. Simpson is one of the most polarizing figures in terms of potential.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Simpson is viewed as high-end prospect but with plenty of development needed. However, he excels at throwing in tight windows and has great pocket awareness. While he is a pocket passer, he also has a surprisingly fast acceleration.

Arch Manning’s star teammate makes something clear to Texas Longhorns about 2026 season

see also

Arch Manning’s star teammate makes something clear to Texas Longhorns about 2026 season

Who will be the next Alabama QB?

Austin Mack is poised to start for the Crimson Tide in 2026. Mack had some snaps this past year after Simpson suffered a rib injury. He completed 75% of his passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

If Mack isn’t the one, then it’s likely going to be Keelon Russell. Russell had only 15 pass attempts and completed 11 of them. He racked up 143 yards and two touchdowns. Mack has had more snaps, but Russell has some raw talent that might be worth exploring.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Hurricanes pitch $6.5 million offer to lure Carson Beck successor away from NFL
College Football

Hurricanes pitch $6.5 million offer to lure Carson Beck successor away from NFL

Kalen DeBoer makes major admission after Alabama’s comeback against Oklahoma in the CFP
College Football

Kalen DeBoer makes major admission after Alabama’s comeback against Oklahoma in the CFP

Alabama QB Simpson breaks silence on relationship with Texas’ Manning
College Football

Alabama QB Simpson breaks silence on relationship with Texas’ Manning

Steelers new coach Mike McCarthy sends clear message about possible franchise QB for 2026 amid Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumors
NFL

Steelers new coach Mike McCarthy sends clear message about possible franchise QB for 2026 amid Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumors

Better Collective Logo