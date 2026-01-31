Harrison Bader sends a clear message to his Giants teammates ahead of the 2026 season

Harrison Bader has officially moved on from Philadelphia in search of more playing time with the San Francisco Giants, and he hasn’t hesitated to speak highly about what it will mean to play alongside his new teammates heading into the upcoming season, saying the experience will help him continue to grow as a player.

“I love playing with superstars. I love watching them work, I love listening to them talk, I like studying them. Being in a clubhouse full of superstars is amazing. This lineup has a number of superstars, no doubt,” Bader recently told NBC Sports.

It’s not the first time Bader has shared those sentiments, he made similar comments four or five days ago in a conversation with ESPN, but his latest remarks reinforce the type of player he is and how quickly he expects to adapt, much like he did with the Phillies, where he made a strong impact in a limited number of MLB games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bader’s role is confirmed

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey confirmed where Bader will play in San Francisco. As previously projected by analysts, Bader will handle center field, a position where he performed well with the Phillies thanks to his athleticism and speed.

Advertisement

“Buster Posey confirmed that Harrison Bader will play center field. Tony Vitello and Zack Minasian talked to Jung Hoo Lee, who will move to right field. Posey said he took it well and may still get some reps in CF at times,” Alex Pavlovic wrote on X.

Advertisement

see also Phillies sign former Mariners utility player with .310 career average to a minor league deal

“I think the biggest thing, regardless of the field, is how well you see the baseball,” Bader said. “For whatever reason, I do happen to see the ball very well at Oracle Park because the backdrop is set up very well there, so that certainly helps.”