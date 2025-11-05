Broncos receive clear message from star QB Bo Nix after not trading for Jaylen Waddle

During the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos approached the Miami Dolphins to inquire about Jaylen Waddle. No trade was made, and quarterback Bo Nix has now reacted to his team not acquiring a new weapon for him.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the Broncos were genuinely interested in trading for Jaylen Waddle. However, the Dolphins’ asking price was too high, and Denver decided not to pursue the talented wide receiver.

His addition would have undoubtedly boosted Bo Nix’s offense. However, the quarterback is comfortable with his current wide receiver group and believes they have enough talent to compete for the Super Bowl.

Bo Nix weighs in on Broncos not trading for Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos came very close to adding a new wide receiver for Bo Nix. However, they couldn’t reach an agreement with the Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle, and negotiations fell through.

The news reached Bo Nix, who obviously wants more weapons at his disposal, but he supports the front office’s decision not to overpay Miami for Waddle.

“Obviously if there’s a need you want to get it, but we feel like we have all the pieces,” Nix said, via transcript from the team. “Sometimes when something like that happens, it shakes things up. We have something good going, and we just want to keep riding this wave and finding ways to win.”

Sean Payton has faith in Bo Nix and his offense

All roster changes must first be approved by the head coach, as he is the one managing the players. Sean Payton wanted a wide receiver, yet he’s also comfortable with how Bo Nix’s offense looks right now.

“We’re invested in and like this group and where we are going,” head coach Sean Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.