Broncos legend Aqib Talib explains why Bo Nix stands out among 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks

The Denver Broncos are thriving with Bo Nix as their QB1. Aqib Talib, a franchise legend, has now explained what sets the former Oregon standout apart from the rest of the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Bo Nix, star quarterback for the Denver Broncos
© Gus Stark/Getty ImagesBo Nix, star quarterback for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are riding strong momentum with Bo Nix under center. Following their impressive run, franchise legend Aqib Talib has explained why the former Oregon standout is the best quarterback from the 2024 NFL Draft class.

After a long search, the Broncos appear to have finally found their franchise quarterback. Bo Nix has delivered two solid seasons, prompting Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib to rank him as the top signal-caller of his class.

“Bo dominates the boys in his class,” Talib said on The Arena: Gridiron podcast. “I’m taking the guy who’s got the best numbers out of his draft class. Bo’s got more of everything.”

Numbers don’t lie

While Jayden Daniels led his team to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 and Bo Nix only reached the Wild Card round, Nix’s numbers place him above Daniels and the rest of the quarterbacks from the 2024 Draft class.

As of today, Nix has thrown for more passing yards and touchdowns than Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye, who were all considered the elite prospects of that group.

It’s true that Daniels and Maye boast higher completion rates. However, Nix owns a better record as a starter in the regular season — and that consistency is exactly what the Broncos value most.

Better Collective Logo