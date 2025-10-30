Broncos legend Aqib Talib explains why Bo Nix stands out among 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks

The Denver Broncos are riding strong momentum with Bo Nix under center. Following their impressive run, franchise legend Aqib Talib has explained why the former Oregon standout is the best quarterback from the 2024 NFL Draft class.

After a long search, the Broncos appear to have finally found their franchise quarterback. Bo Nix has delivered two solid seasons, prompting Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib to rank him as the top signal-caller of his class.

“Bo dominates the boys in his class,” Talib said on The Arena: Gridiron podcast. “I’m taking the guy who’s got the best numbers out of his draft class. Bo’s got more of everything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Numbers don’t lie

While Jayden Daniels led his team to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 and Bo Nix only reached the Wild Card round, Nix’s numbers place him above Daniels and the rest of the quarterbacks from the 2024 Draft class.

see also Broncos HC Sean Payton explains why Denver signed 41-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis

As of today, Nix has thrown for more passing yards and touchdowns than Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye, who were all considered the elite prospects of that group.

Advertisement

It’s true that Daniels and Maye boast higher completion rates. However, Nix owns a better record as a starter in the regular season — and that consistency is exactly what the Broncos value most.

Advertisement

see also Bo Nix, Sean Payton receive crucial update on Pat Surtain II’s injury following Broncos’ 6-2 start