NFL News: Bo Nix’s key weapon turns heads with major statement about his future with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos currently lead the AFC West, and much of their success is thanks to the performance of Bo Nix and his teammates on offense. Sean Payton’s team knows it won’t be easy, but they’ll aim to position themselves among the contenders for the next Super Bowl.

J.K. Dobbins joined the team in the last offseason and has quickly established himself as one of the quarterback’s main rushing partners. Coming from the Chargers, the explosive running back has somehow found his place in the league and intends to stay there for a long time.

“Far as extension and stuff like that, that doesn’t cross my mind,” Dobbins said Thursday, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “But, me just wanting to be here in Denver — yes. I hope to end my career here and be here for the rest of my time in the NFL.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon arriving in Mile High, Dobbins signed only a one-year deal, so his stay beyond this season isn’t guaranteed. However, the former Ohio State star knows he still has plenty to offer wearing orange and blue.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

“I want to be in Denver,” Dobbins also added. “I love it. I love the fanbase. I think the fanbase and I have a connection. Love my teammates. And I also love Sean Payton. I love the owners.”

Advertisement

A lethal duo in the AFC West

see also Broncos legend Aqib Talib explains why Bo Nix stands out among 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks

The Denver Broncos’ offense is thriving this season, largely thanks to the explosive one-two punch delivered by quarterback Bo Nix and running back J.K. Dobbins. The duo has formed a dynamic partnership that perfectly executes Sean Payton’s vision.

Advertisement

Through eight games, Nix has been highly efficient, completing 62.8% of his passes for 1,803 yards and 15 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions, while also adding 3 rushing touchdowns of his own.

This balanced threat opens the field for Dobbins, who is currently third in the NFL in rushing, racking up 634 yards on the ground with a blistering 5.3 yards per carry average and 4 touchdowns. This lethal combination of an effective passing attack paired with Dobbins’ elite rushing production has been the engine behind the Broncos’ impressive 6-2 start.

Advertisement