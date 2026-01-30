Trending topics:
Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka plays against Elena Rybakina in the 2026 Australian Open final. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

By Leonardo Herrera

Elena Rybakina (L) and Aryna Sabalenka
© Daniel Pockett /Albert Perez/Getty ImagesElena Rybakina (L) and Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka squares off against Elena Rybakina in the 2026 Australian Open final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina live in the USA on Fubo]

The final of the season’s first Grand Slam is underway, featuring a high-stakes clash between two familiar rivals who have impressed throughout the tournament. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka enter as the clear favorite after a commanding 6-2, 6-3 semifinal win over Elina Svitolina.

On the other side will be world’s number 5, Elena Rybakina, who arrives confident after surviving a tough battle against Jessica Pegula and now looks to challenge the top seed on the sport’s biggest stage.

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina match be played?

Aryna Sabalenka faces Elena Rybakina in the 2026 Australian Open final this Saturday, January 31. The action will start at 3:30 AM (ET).

Elena Rybakina (L) and Aryna Sabalenka – Lintao Zhang /Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Elena Rybakina (L) and Aryna Sabalenka – Lintao Zhang /Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 AM
CT: 2:30 AM
MT: 1:30 AM
PT: 12:30 AM

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Australian Open clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN and Tennis Channel.

