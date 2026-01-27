Bo Nix’s key weapon turns heads with major admission about his future with the Broncos

The emotional blow from their loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game still lingers, but it’s no time for the Denver Broncos to dwell on it. As a result, many are already looking ahead to what’s next — including one of Bo Nix’s most targeted receivers throughout the season.

Although injuries have plagued him for several weeks during the past campaign, JK Dobbins proved through his stats why he was one of Nix’s most trusted players throughout the season.

In a conversation with the media, one of the most explosive running backs in the AFC in 2025 spoke about his future, making it clear that his time in Mile High has been positive and that he would like to spend much more time wearing orange and blue.

“It’s been a great time here in my short time here,” the former Ravens and Chargers player said via NFL.com. “I think I will be here. Hopefully, I will. I’m a Bronco for life.”

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Denver Broncos.

Nix’s key partner

In 2025, J.K. Dobbins proved to be a vital asset for the Denver Broncos, emerging as one of the primary weapons for quarterback Bo Nix during their run to the AFC Championship.

Over the course of the season, the experienced running back demonstrated his efficiency and explosive running style, recording 153 carries for 772 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Averaging an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, his veteran presence provided the “edge” Nix needed to lead the offense, effectively balancing the ground game before a late-season injury sidelined him.