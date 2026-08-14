Jets vs Buccaneers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 14, 2026

The New York Jets host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason, with both teams using the matchup to evaluate players ahead of the regular season. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 14, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels NBC, NFL Network Live Stream Fubo, NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Jets vs. Buccaneers in the USA

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets preseason game will be televised nationally on NFL Network and NBC. For streaming, NFL+, Fubo and ESPN Unlimited provides live access to the matchup.

Can I watch Jets vs. Buccaneers for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can use the platform’s 5-day free-trial offer to watch the Jets vs. Buccaneers game. Fubo currently lists the matchup on its New York Jets programming page and advertises a free-trial option for viewers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason opener comes after two intense joint practices in Florham Park, giving both teams an unusual amount of competitive work before their first exhibition game.

New York quarterback Geno Smith is set to start, and he enters Friday’s matchup looking to build on the work he did against Tampa Bay’s defense during the practices. The Jets’ first-team offense had some struggles early, but Smith and the unit found more rhythm as the sessions progressed.

For New York, one of the biggest storylines will be how the offense looks with Smith, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson on the field, while rookie edge rusher David Bailey has emerged as one of the standout players of training camp.

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Bailey was particularly impressive during the joint practices, including a near-sack of Baker Mayfield. The Jets are also evaluating a number of young players and roster hopefuls as head coach Aaron Glenn shapes his first team entering the 2026 season.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up with the offensive line (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay has its own reason to pay close attention to the opener. Mayfield led the Buccaneers’ first-team offense during the joint practices and finished Wednesday’s two-minute drill with a 68-yard touchdown drive, going 5-of-6 and finding tight end Cade Otton for the score.

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That performance came after Tampa Bay’s offense had another opportunity to test itself against New York‘s starting defense, making Friday’s game a chance to see whether that production carries over into live preseason action.

What time is the Jets vs. Buccaneers match?

The Jets vs. Buccaneers game kicks off Friday, August 14, at 7:00 PM ET at MetLife Stadium. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM