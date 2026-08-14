Is Geno Smith playing today? Jets’ starting QB vs Bucs in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

Geno Smith is scheduled to be the New York Jets starting quarterback, however, does that mean he'll play in the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The New York Jets trust Geno Smith to be their starting quarterback in the regular season. However, playing in preseason is different. Will the veteran play in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers though?

Head coach Aaron Glenn and Geno Smith himself confirmed his appearance for the game against the Buccaneers. “Just to get out there and just play ball, feel the real live game atmosphere, being in the huddle with my guys, having the clock run down, being in front of the fans back in MetLife,” Smith said.

Baker Mayfield won’t be playing vs Jets, but the Buccaneers will still want to win the game. Still, it’s unlikely that Smith will play the whole game. In fact, he is likely to play just a couple of offensive series, or a quarter at most.

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Geno Smith’s preseason stats

Smith is a veteran in the NFL with more than a decade of experience. Sometimes, he’s been a starter, other times, he’s been a backup. Hence, his preseason appearances have been very irregular.

Geno Smith with the deep ball & a NICE catch off the tip by Isaiah Williams 🚀#Jets | 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/8hsFa0CMst — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 8, 2026

Year Team Comp Att Yards TD INT Rating 2025 Las Vegas Raiders 8 11 81 1 0 116.1 2024 Seattle Seahawks 4 5 32 0 0 95.8 2023 Seattle Seahawks 5 6 46 0 0 101.4 2022 Seattle Seahawks 23 39 256 0 0 78.6 2021 Seattle Seahawks 15 22 141 0 1 70.5 2019 Seattle Seahawks 18 34 221 2 0 88.0 2018 Los Angeles Chargers 31 48 347 3 1 96.4 2017 New York Giants 28 46 322 1 1 80.2 2016 New York Jets 16 28 191 2 1 87.1 2015 New York Jets 4 6 43 0 0 90.3 2014 New York Jets 21 34 224 1 1 78.6 2013 New York Jets 26 45 296 1 3 55.4

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Jets’ preseason schedule

Two of the Jets’ three preseason games will be played at home. However, one of them is against the Giants, who also play in MetLife Stadium. Two of the opponents are from the NFC, with only the Pittsburgh Steelers being an AFC foe.