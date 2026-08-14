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Is Geno Smith playing today? Jets’ starting QB vs Bucs in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

Geno Smith is scheduled to be the New York Jets starting quarterback, however, does that mean he'll play in the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Geno Smith #7 of the New York Jets
© Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesGeno Smith #7 of the New York Jets

The New York Jets trust Geno Smith to be their starting quarterback in the regular season. However, playing in preseason is different. Will the veteran play in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers though?

Head coach Aaron Glenn and Geno Smith himself confirmed his appearance for the game against the Buccaneers. “Just to get out there and just play ball, feel the real live game atmosphere, being in the huddle with my guys, having the clock run down, being in front of the fans back in MetLife,” Smith said.

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Baker Mayfield won’t be playing vs Jets, but the Buccaneers will still want to win the game. Still, it’s unlikely that Smith will play the whole game. In fact, he is likely to play just a couple of offensive series, or a quarter at most.

Geno Smith’s preseason stats

Smith is a veteran in the NFL with more than a decade of experience. Sometimes, he’s been a starter, other times, he’s been a backup. Hence, his preseason appearances have been very irregular.

YearTeamCompAttYardsTDINTRating
2025Las Vegas Raiders8118110116.1
2024Seattle Seahawks45320095.8
2023Seattle Seahawks564600101.4
2022Seattle Seahawks23392560078.6
2021Seattle Seahawks15221410170.5
2019Seattle Seahawks18342212088.0
2018Los Angeles Chargers31483473196.4
2017New York Giants28463221180.2
2016New York Jets16281912187.1
2015New York Jets46430090.3
2014New York Jets21342241178.6
2013New York Jets26452961355.4
See also

David Bailey brings Von Miller-esque skillset to NY Jets defense

Jets’ preseason schedule

Two of the Jets’ three preseason games will be played at home. However, one of them is against the Giants, who also play in MetLife Stadium. Two of the opponents are from the NFC, with only the Pittsburgh Steelers being an AFC foe.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)LocationTV / Broadcast Channels
Week 1Friday, Aug 14vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers7:00 PMMetLife StadiumNFL Network, WCBS 2
Week 2Friday, Aug 21at Pittsburgh Steelers7:00 PMAcrisure StadiumNFL Network, WCBS 2
Week 3Friday, Aug 28vs. New York Giants7:30 PMMetLife StadiumWCBS 2
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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