Breece Hall shares emotional message after NY Jets confirm massive contract extension for star RB

Breece Hall once looked like a possible trade candidate for the Jets, but after an emotional contract extension announcement, the star running back is now firmly at the center of New York's future plans.

Breece Hall delivered an emotional response after officially securing a massive contract extension with the New York Jets, a moment that clearly carried far more meaning than just financial security for the star running back. It’s a three-year, $45.75 million deal.

Shortly after the news became public, Hall shared a heartfelt message reflecting on everything he has overcome since suffering a devastating ACL injury earlier in his career. “Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man.”

The message resonated strongly with Jets fans because Hall’s future with the organization once appeared far from certain. Throughout last season, the running back was repeatedly mentioned in trade rumors as New York evaluated major roster changes during a difficult stretch.

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Jets made Breece Hall a priority despite major roster changes

At one point before the trade deadline, Breece Hall reportedly came very close to being moved to the Kansas City Chiefs, fueling speculation that the Jets could begin a deeper rebuild centered around younger assets and draft capital.

Instead, they ultimately chose a different direction. While the Jets moved on from major names like Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner Johnson, Hall remained untouchable internally and gradually became one of the central pieces of the franchise’s long-term vision.

Now, the contract extension sends the clearest message yet about his role moving forward. Under Aaron Glenn, Hall is expected to become one of the offensive foundations of the rebuilding process as the Jets attempt to construct a younger, faster and more explosive identity heading into 2026.

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For Hall personally, the moment also represents validation after years of adversity, recovery and uncertainty. What once looked like a career threatened by injury has now transformed into a long-term commitment from a franchise betting heavily on his future.