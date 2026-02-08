Trending topics:
NFL

Brett Favre explains why he won’t watch the Super Bowl LX halftime show

Brett Favre took a light shot at the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny and revealed what he plans to watch instead of the halftime performance.

By Richard Tovar

Former NFL player Brett Favre on June 11, 2022 in Wisconsin.
Brett Favre knows what it’s like to play on the sport’s biggest stage and has won a championship himself, but he recently weighed in on Super Bowl LX and how he plans to avoid watching the halftime show featuring Bad Bunny, revealing instead that he will be tuning into a program with a more traditionally American music style.

Favre clearly laid out his plans for the Super Bowl LX halftime show in a post on X (@brettfavre). “Not familiar with Bad Bunny so dont know if his music is good or bad. I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Show.”

Favre’s post on X generated 768,000 views and more than 1,300 replies, with reactions split both in support of and against the comments from the Super Bowl XXXI champion. Favre also shared a photo from his championship run with the Green Bay Packers alongside teammate Reggie White.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
