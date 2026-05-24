Jaguars reportedly planning to give $55 million extension for Parker Washington, establishing connection with Trevor Lawrence

Parker Washington broke out of nowhere and became the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ most surprising wide receiver last year. Hence, Trevor Lawrence would be glad to listen to new reports that are already talking about the wideout getting a $55 million deal.

According to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated, “I have Washington at a three-year deal worth $55 million with $25 million in guarantees.” Shipley used Rashad Shaheed and Jayden Reed as reference for the deal Washington could sign.

However, Shipley saw those deals as the floor. “I have Washington getting a bit more than both of them,” he said. While the Jaguars have a deep wideout corp, Washington was one of the brightest spots on the roster. Trevor Lawrence trusted him blindly.

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Jaguars updated WR depth chart

The Jaguars don’t have a very defined WR1. It was supposedly Brian Thomas Jr., but he hit a huge sophomore slump. Then they traded for Jakobi Meyers, who was a massive addition, but only played half a season. Hence, Parker Washington was the most consistent wideout. The team also has Travis Hunter, Josh Cameron, CJ Williams, and Tim Jones on the roster.

Names like Chandler Brayboy and Austin Trammell play a minimized role as well, but they got special teams snaps. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars love to spread the ball. Hence, they’ve got depth.

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Parker Washington had a stellar season in 2025

This was Washington’s third year in the NFL, but it was surely the breakout season that can provide him with a huge bag. He had 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Jaguars in receiving yards.

The Jaguars are fresh off a 13-4 season and are getting really pumped after Liam Coen’s first season as head coach. He not only restored Trevor Lawrence’s stock, but the team looked like a contender for many weeks.