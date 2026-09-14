Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant aims at George Pickens after NY Giants loss in Week 1

Dez Bryant issued a stern statement on George Pickens after the Dallas Cowboys dropped their season opener against the New York Giants.

Coming into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the spotlight was on George Pickens. The Dallas Cowboys‘ wide receiver was set to meet again with New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome in a matchup that was expected to make sparks fly. However, Pickens was far from a factor, and former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant didn’t hesitate to call him out.

Needless to say, Pickens will be one of the first ones to admit he’d want to have this game back, even though he knows that’s not possible. Still, after the Giants defeated the Cowboys by a score of 28-20, securing New York’s first Week 1 win at home since 2010, Bryant made something clear about Pickens’ night in the Meadowlands.

“I really didn’t like what I saw from the defense. They played physically, but not intelligently. The offense seemed ready but wasn’t executing. [Pickens] had some uncharacteristic moments… and I believe those passes would’ve been completed on any other day. An ugly ugly night for the Cowboys,” Bryant wrote on his X account.

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Pickens’ rough start to the season

Whether his pursuit of a personal vendetta against Newsome played a role or not, Pickens didn’t look like himself on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. He did draw some flags for defensive pass interference, but that wasn’t enough.

George Pickens playing for the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

Pickens was targeted six times but only managed to come down with three catches for 28 yards. The Cowboys’ offense as a whole looked a gear off. CeeDee Lamb led the team in receptions and yards (five and 44, respectively), but that’s still far off from the standard set by Dallas’ offensive firepower.

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What’s next for Pickens and Cowboys?

After such a deflating performance in Week 1, Pickens and the Cowboys must turn the page immediately. That’s the silver lining at the end of the day: It’s only Week 1.

Dallas will return home to host another NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders, who also suffered a divisional loss in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Only a Week 2 matchup, there will be an elimination-game feeling to that duel inside AT&T Stadium, as the loser would fall to an 0-2 record not only on the NFL season but in the division, which might as well be a kiss of death less than a month into the year. Urgency will meet desperation next Sunday in Arlington, Texas.