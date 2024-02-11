The San Francisco 49ers are back in the Super Bowl. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and their elite defense did a lot to help their winning cause, but they also needed Brock Purdy to reach this stage.

He’s won more games in less than two years than the average backup quarterback, and he’s earned a huge payday once he becomes eligible for a contract extension. However, despite his success, people continue to call him a game manager.

The craziest part about this narrative is that the stats don’t back up that claim. As a matter of fact, Purdy actually holds the NFL record ror the highest yards per attempt (9.6) in a single season (minimum 350 passing attempts).

Purdy’s Numbers Prove He’s Not A Game Manager

Purdy led the league in passer rating (113), touchdown percentage (7%), and QBR (72.7). All while throwing for over 4,000 yards with 31 touchdowns en route to a 12-4 record in the regular season.

He has also led the Niners to back-to-back comeback wins in the playoffs, beating both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions with epic second-half performances.

The Niners have arguably the most talented roster in the entire league, and people continue to hold that against Purdy. Even so, he’s not to blame for the team he represents.

Purdy is tailor-made for Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system, but he’s also earned his stripes already. He beat both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for the starting job, and he held onto it despite having Sam Darnold looking to get his place.

At the end of the day, Purdy might never get the credit he deserves, not even if he wins the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he’ll get all of the blame if his team falls short of their goal, even if he’s not at fault for the loss.