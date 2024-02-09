There are many interesting talking points about Super Bowl LVIII, but San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may have one of the most interesting stories heading into the big game.

Selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Niners, Purdy entered the league with the label of ‘Mr. Irrelevant‘ but turned out to be quite relevant. In a shocking turn of events, the team promoted him to QB1 halfway through his rookie season as both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries.

Against all odds, Purdy led the team to a deep postseason run with strong play despite his lack of experience at the pro level. He kept the job for 2023 and proved the franchise right, as he led the 49ers all the way to Las Vegas. Now, let’s get to know more about him.

How old is Brock Purdy?

Born on December 27, 1999, in Queen Creek, Arizona, Brock Purdy is 24 years old. After playing for Perry High School, he committed to Iowa State University as a three-star prospect.

How tall is Brock Purdy?

Standing at 6 feet and 1 in tall (1.85 m) with a 220 lb weight (100 kg), Purdy is a strong enough quarterback for the National Football League. Though labeled as ‘game manager’ by his doubters, Purdy embraced the role he’s been given in San Francisco, where he tries and get the most out of a star-studded offense.

Is Brock Purdy married?

Brock Purdy got engaged to Jenna Brandt in July 2023. Both were students at Iowa State University, where Purdy played football while Brandt represented the school’s volleyball team. She transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in 2021, but that didn’t stop the couple from staying together.

What jersey number does Brock Purdy wear?

Brock Purdy wears the San Francisco 49ers number #13 jersey since being drafted in 2022. His rise from third-string to starter took everyone in the Bay area by surprise, but now thousands of fans can be seen rocking his shirt.