Broncos’ Bo Nix gets encouraging words by Sean Payton despite irregular start to the NFL 2025 season

The Denver Broncos were put in a top tier ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Much of the hype created was around the team’s quarterback, Bo Nix. However, he has struggled for some moments and delivered on others. Regarding that, head coach Sean Payton is not losing sleep and is still encouraging the second-year player.

While he has missed key passes, he’s also connected on big-time plays. When asked about it, Payton said “Just keep firing. He’s gonna hit plenty of those,” via 104.3 The Fan.

Nix is happy to hear that because “you don’t want to be afraid of failure” when attempting to get those big yards. If you take that out of a quarterback, your offense will be very slow and predictable.

Nix has shown that he can produce

During his rookie season, Nix started slow but blossomed into a very productive quarterback. With Sean Payton calling plays, the field opens up for Nix and the running game. Nix has a good arm and is athletic enough to keep things going with his feet if deemed necessary.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos.

He also showed last year that he might be a slow starter. He progressed with the passing weeks. Though now he knows the ropes of the NFL, maybe he needs time to get into rhythm. The Broncos have a good running game and competent receivers. This means Nix has the tools to overcome any early-season roadblocks.

What’s next for the Broncos?

Starting 1-2 is not positive but three teams in the division started that way. Now they are all playing catch up to the Chargers. Denver has a great chance to get a win against a bad Bengals team that is without Joe Burrow. Then, it’s a tough visit to the Philadelphia Eagles. Then they follow that against the two New York teams and the Cowboys.

Taking the Eagles out, all are winnable games to turn the season around. More importantly, they are bad defenses that might allow Nix to regain confidence and move the chains.