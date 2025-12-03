Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft involved in competition for unique recognition after ugly Patriots breakup

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft just can’t stay away from drama. After building a dynasty on the New England Patriots, the two broke up in ugly fashion. Now, the NFL is putting them up together for an impressive recognition in league history.

As announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Belichick and Kraft are both among the five finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Out of the five contenders, a maximum of three can be enshrined to the Hall of Fame.

Along with Belichick and Kraft, former Cincinnati Bengals QB Ken Anderson, three-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers Roger Craig, and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood have also been named finalists.

Bad blood between Belichick and Kraft

There is no point in hiding it any longer: Belichick and Kraft can rarely see eye to eye. While many thought Belichick stepping away from New England and out of the NFL would calm the waters, that hasn’t been the case. Instead, as Belichick coached the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football, his animosity with Kraft and the Patriots came to show often times.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots

Belichick banned Patriots scouts from Chapel Hill, preventing them from attending the Tar Heels’ practices throughout the 2025 NCAA season. The six-time Super Bowl–winning head coach doubled down on his decision at the time, saying, “It’s clear I’m not welcome at their facility, so they’re not welcome at ours.”

How likely are Belichick and Kraft to make the Hall of Fame Class of 2026?

Belichick is virtually guaranteed to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame thanks to his NFL coaching record of 333-178 (including playoffs). The head coach’s winning total is the second-best all time in the league — only trailing Don Shula (347 wins). With his resume, Belichick is considered a favorite to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

As for Kraft, the jury is still out on whether he will be enshrined in the Class of 2026. The odds are still on the Patriots owner’s side, though. Moreover, the NFL may not want to miss the chance to unveil Belichick’s and Kraft’s busts at the same ceremony. It may indeed be pure cinema.