Broncos quarterback Bo Nix reaction after season ending injury in 2026 NFL playoffs against Bills is explained by Jarred Stidham

Jarrett Stidham explained how he found out about Bo Nix’s injury and the starting quarterback’s reaction after the game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. No one expected it to happen in the middle of the celebration after securing a spot in the AFC Championship Game.

“When we had that last drive of the game, Bo comes off the sideline and you could tell he was in some sort of pain, but, we didn’t really know. Obviously, we were all excited that we’re going to the AFC Championship Game. Then, we get back to the locker room, we didn’t really find out until the X-rays came back. It was just devastating for him. My heart goes out to him and everything that he means to this team. We wouldn’t be in this position without Bo. We want to make him proud.”

Now, the Broncos will look to reach the Super Bowl with Stidham at the helm against one of the best defenses in the NFL. In addition, Drake Maye showed throughout the entire season that he is a very strong candidate to be named MVP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broncos lose Bo Nix after season ending injury

Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. As a result, the star quarterback will not be able to return in the playoffs to help the Denver Broncos. This has caused all the attention to be focused on Jarrett Stidham.

“This is not about myself. Obviously, my thoughts and prayers have been with Bo. It’s crushing because he’s one of my best friends. I probably spend more time with him than his wife does right now. That’s just the nature of the business that we’re in. I see Bo more than I see my kids.”

Advertisement

For Stidham, it was very sad to see one of his close friends watch his dream of competing for a championship on the field get crushed. “You spend so much time with someone. You see how hard he works and how good of a teammate he is. And then that happens and you just feel crushed for him and everything.”

Advertisement