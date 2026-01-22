Trending topics:
NFL

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix reaction after season ending injury in 2026 NFL playoffs against Bills is explained by Jarred Stidham

Jarrett Stidham went through a very difficult moment with the Denver Broncos when they learned that Bo Nix was out of the 2026 NFL playoffs due to a season ending injury.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Bo Nix quarterback of the Denver Broncos
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesBo Nix quarterback of the Denver Broncos

Jarrett Stidham explained how he found out about Bo Nix’s injury and the starting quarterback’s reaction after the game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. No one expected it to happen in the middle of the celebration after securing a spot in the AFC Championship Game.

“When we had that last drive of the game, Bo comes off the sideline and you could tell he was in some sort of pain, but, we didn’t really know. Obviously, we were all excited that we’re going to the AFC Championship Game. Then, we get back to the locker room, we didn’t really find out until the X-rays came back. It was just devastating for him. My heart goes out to him and everything that he means to this team. We wouldn’t be in this position without Bo. We want to make him proud.”

Now, the Broncos will look to reach the Super Bowl with Stidham at the helm against one of the best defenses in the NFL. In addition, Drake Maye showed throughout the entire season that he is a very strong candidate to be named MVP.

Advertisement

Broncos lose Bo Nix after season ending injury

Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. As a result, the star quarterback will not be able to return in the playoffs to help the Denver Broncos. This has caused all the attention to be focused on Jarrett Stidham.

“This is not about myself. Obviously, my thoughts and prayers have been with Bo. It’s crushing because he’s one of my best friends. I probably spend more time with him than his wife does right now. That’s just the nature of the business that we’re in. I see Bo more than I see my kids.”

Advertisement

For Stidham, it was very sad to see one of his close friends watch his dream of competing for a championship on the field get crushed. “You spend so much time with someone. You see how hard he works and how good of a teammate he is. And then that happens and you just feel crushed for him and everything.”

Broncos sign familiar QB behind Jarred Stidham after Bo Nix’s injury

see also

Broncos sign familiar QB behind Jarred Stidham after Bo Nix’s injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Broncos quarterback Jarred Stidham sends clear message to NFL after Bo Nix season ending injury against Bills in 2026 playoffs
NFL

Broncos quarterback Jarred Stidham sends clear message to NFL after Bo Nix season ending injury against Bills in 2026 playoffs

Sean Payton issues strong warning to entire NFL about Broncos QB job after Bo Nix injury against Bills
NFL

Sean Payton issues strong warning to entire NFL about Broncos QB job after Bo Nix injury against Bills

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fires warning to NFL following season-ending injury against Bills
NFL

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fires warning to NFL following season-ending injury against Bills

Steve Cohen delivers six-word message after NY Mets shake up offseason market
MLB

Steve Cohen delivers six-word message after NY Mets shake up offseason market

Better Collective Logo