Jonathan Taylor represents key aspect of Colts that might block trade to NY Giants or other suitors

Despite the rumors of the New York Giants and other teams ready to pull the trigger on Jonathan Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts might not be ready to just trade him away.

The Indianapolis Colts could hit pause on a full roster tear down ahead of the trade deadline. While interim general manager Ed Dodds recently shipped away stars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, moving Jonathan Taylor presents a much tougher hurdle, despite interest from the New York Giants and other teams.

As analyst Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted, “moving an RB who’s been the face of your franchise is a much different deal for an owner.” That cultural attachment complicates ongoing trade discussions with contending teams across the NFL. Although the Broncos entered the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes, ownership seems hesitant to part with its marquee star.

Meanwhile, front offices recognize the shifting momentum as the deadline approaches. Observers noted that the NY Giants could get major clue from Colts on Jonathan Taylor trade following recent front-office changes. However, trading the face of the franchise requires an overwhelming offer.

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Taylor has been a one-club star so far in the NFL

Taylor has spent his entire seven-year NFL career wearing the iconic horseshoe helmet. Indianapolis drafted him in the second round in 2020, and he quickly became an elite offensive engine. Fans view him as the central identity of Colts football through turbulent seasons.

Jonathan Taylor: what about your future? pic.twitter.com/iANkyRn2U0 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 29, 2026

Trading away a lifelong pillar sends a demoralizing message to the local locker room and fanbase. Recent reports suggest that NY Giants’ new interest in running back means Jonathan Taylor talks could be stalling partly due to this emotional attachment. Indianapolis leadership wants to maintain a competitive culture while retooling the rest of the roster, but if a Giants offer come, or any other team for that matter that satisfices the Colts, they might have to let him go.

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Taylor’s contract is key in all trade talks

Taylor agreed to a massive two-year, $44 million contract extension with Indianapolis this past August. The lucrative deal features $39 million in total guarantees and pays him among the league’s top rushers. Any acquiring team must absorb his sizable cap commitment over the next few seasons.

The Colts hold no urgent financial pressure to dump an elite back under long-term team control. Indianapolis demands a minimum of a first-round selection to even consider moving him before Tuesday.

Key takeaways

Interim GM Ed Dodds traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts.

from the Indianapolis Colts. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Jonathan Taylor in the second round in 2020 .

. Jonathan Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension featuring $39 million guaranteed.