Broncos set clear expectations for Jarrett Stidham after Bo Nix’s season-ending injury

Jarrett Stidham will take over as QB1 of the Denver Broncos after Bo Nix’s season-ending ankle injury. Now, his teammates have set clear expectations for the backup ahead of the upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

The Broncos lived a bittersweet moment on Saturday. While they defeated the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship Game, they lost Bo Nix in the final moments of the matchup to a tough ankle injury that is set to sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 NFL playoffs.

Denver is now turning the page and focusing on what comes next. In that regard, they will have to rely on Jarrett Stidham to guide the offense, and it appears the confidence in the quarterback is strong within the locker room.

Pat Surtain, Nik Bonitto set clear expectations for Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos are in the AFC Championship Game for a reason. Even Bo Nix, despite suffering a season-ending injury, has sent a warning to the rest of the NFL about his team, and the rest of the roster stands behind those words.

Pat Surtain II, the star cornerback and team captain, believes the Broncos’ season is far from over despite Nix’s injury. Surtain has expressed strong faith in Jarrett Stidham and emphasized that the defense will step up to support him in this crucial matchup.

“Honestly, bro, he’s got a lot of confidence to him,” Surtain said about Stidham on the Closed on Sunday podcast. “Before Bo (Nix) got hurt, he was on the scout team going against the first-team defense, and he was making some crazy throws during practice. I think he’s prepared for the moment. He’s a proven guy in this league. He’s got everybody behind him. People forget he has the experience of playing with Tom Brady in New England.”

Nik Bonitto, a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, echoed Surtain’s confidence. The elite pass rusher believes “Stiddy” has what it takes to lead the offense and help take the Broncos to Super Bowl LX.

“We’ve got all the confidence in ‘Stiddy,’” Bonitto said about Stidham stepping up as QB1. “I know the offense will keep it rolling. And, you know, it’s on us on the defense to help him out.”

How many Super Bowls have the Broncos played?

The Broncos are close to making history. They could become the outright second team with the most Super Bowl appearances, as they are currently tied for second with the Steelers, Cowboys, and 49ers at eight appearances each.

Denver has won three Super Bowls and lost five. If they reach Super Bowl LX and win, they would tie the Chiefs, Packers, and Giants with four Vince Lombardi Trophies.