The entire NFL knows what Myles Garrett is capable of. However, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has made a bold prediction about the pass rusher’s future for the rest of his career.

Earlier this year, the Browns decided to meet Myles Garrett’s demands by giving him a lucrative contract extension. The team is confident he will continue to shine, with Stefanski putting all his faith in the star defender.

There is no doubt Stefanski is on the hot seat and his future as head coach remains uncertain. For that reason, he is putting his confidence in Garrett to keep being the dominant force he has been in hopes of helping him keep his job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Stefanski makes bold statement about Myles Garrett’s career

The Browns have essentially survived thanks to what Myles Garrett has done for them. The pass rusher has been the team’s best player for years, and the franchise knows it.

see also Deion Sanders reveals advice he gave Shedeur with bold prediction amid rough NFL start

After requesting a trade, Garrett was set to leave the Browns earlier this year. Nevertheless, the front office pushed hard to retain him, knowing that losing their best player would have made a rebuild much more difficult.

Advertisement

Three weeks into the 2025 NFL season, Garrett is proving his worth once again. He already has four sacks and six QB hits, continuing to earn praise from both teammates and coaches.

Advertisement

Now, it is Stefanski’s turn to speak on his star defender. The head coach believes there is no one in the NFL like Myles Garrett and even said that, if it were up to him, Garrett would be named Defensive Player of the Year every season until he retires.

Advertisement

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Every team goes into playing us and says we have to have a plan for No. 95 and like we talked about, it can be sliding to him all the time. It could be making sure there’s a tight end over there or running back,” Stefanski said about Garrett. “That, you know is their prerogative, what they want to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I guess the point is he plays through all that and we use him in a variety of ways and then it does, the impact that it has on the other players. It’s why he’s the defensive player of the year, just for perpetuity, in my opinion.”

Can Myles Garrett win the 2025 DPOY award?

Myles Garrett has already been named Defensive Player of the Year, but only one timein his career. He is an astonishing pass rusher, but the Browns are not making things easy for him in the race to win the award again.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Stefanski reveals if Shedeur Sanders has a chance of starting over Joe Flacco after Browns’ narrow win vs Packers

After three weeks, Garrett is the betting favorite to take home the honor. If Cleveland can make a surprising playoff push, his chances of securing a second DPOY award this season would be even higher.