Even though Week 3 is already here, the NFL is not letting things go so easily. For that reason, the league has imposed a hefty fine on Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns over an obscene gesture he directed at the Baltimore Ravens crowd.

The rivalry between the Ravens and the Browns, and especially among all AFC North teams, is intense. However, that doesn’t excuse Jerry Jeudy from showing blatant disrespect toward the rival fans.

Last Sunday, the Browns were dominated in their visit to Baltimore by Lamar Jackson’s team. Nevertheless, before the game even started, Jerry Jeudy made it clear that he is no friend of the Ravens.

NFL imposes big fine on Jerry Jeudy: What did the WR do?

In Week 2, Jerry Jeudy and the Browns visited Baltimore for a tough divisional matchup against the Ravens. Both clubs have a heated rivalry, but Jeudy took things to another level.

Before kickoff, cameras focused on the Browns in the tunnel as they prepared to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium. Jerry Jeudy was at the front of the group and took advantage of the moment — in the worst way possible — to send a message to the home crowd.

Jerry Jeudy raised both hands and made the middle finger gesture to the fans. The wide receiver even appeared on the stadium’s big screen, which only worsened the situation.

The NFL did not consider this an in-game penalty, so he was not suspended. However, the league issued a $14,491 fine due to his actions.

An attitude problem

After just two games with the Browns, Jerry Jeudy already has two fines. In Week 1, he was penalized for a taunting incident against the Bengals, and now the league has hit him again for his gesture in Baltimore.

Jeudy was a first-round pick by the Broncos, and many questioned why Denver let him go so easily. While his talent is undeniable, ongoing attitude concerns may have played a key role in the Broncos’ decision to move him to Cleveland.