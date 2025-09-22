Few people know more about the NFL than one of the best to ever do it. Deion Sanders is widely regarded as one of the best players in history. Now, he is doing his bit at Colorado University as a head coach. His son, Shedeur Sanders, is in the Cleveland Browns, but not playing as he is the backup. Appearing on a podcast, the father gave his son a piece of advice and a big-time prediction.

Sanders spoke with the Kelce brothers in the latest ‘New Heights‘ podcast episode. There, he gave advice to his son but also a prediction as to when he will get the chance to play.

“Be patient and be ready,” Sanders said as an advice to Shedeur. “I got a prediction, I ain’t telling nobody, I got a feeling of when it’s going to go down, but it’s going to go down this year.“ According to Deion, his son will have a shot at the starting sport this very season.

Shedeur has some mountains to climb

Right now, Shedeur is the third QB on the depth chart. The Browns’ starting QB is Joe Flacco, but then it’s fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel ahead of him. Hence, Shedeur has to earn the trust of head coach Kevin Stefanski to overlap not one but two quarterbacks on the roster.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders had a very good preseason debut but the next appearances he had were very underwhelming. Plus, being as mediatic as he is, Shedeur is heavily scrutinized and always under the scope. When he plays well, people will overreact and when he plays bad, people will bury him.

The Browns do have a QB problem

Cleveland has a very good defense, borderline top class. However, the offense is as bad as an offense can get in the NFL. The team has scored 17 or fewer points in all three games this season. The mere fact that the record is 1-2 and not 0-3 speaks volumes of how good the defense is.

This can’t keep going, though. It’s not sustainable. If Deion Sanders is correct, sooner rather than later Stefanski will have to make decisions regarding who is under center. Following his dad’s advice, Shedeur just needs to be ready for when the opportunity presents.