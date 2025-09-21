The Cleveland Browns were huge underdogs but that didn’t stop them from beating the Green Bay Packers. Having said that, quarterback Joe Flacco wasn’t the reason why, they won despite having him under center. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed if Shedeur Sanders has a chance at starting for the team.

According to Browns’ reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski said the team is sticking to Flacco instead of going in Shedeur Sanders’ direction. Stefanski provided justifications for Flacco’s struggles, saying he missed two of the starting tackles.

Hence, Shedeur Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel will continue to be on the bench for now. Flacco was booed during the game despite the Browns beating the Packers 13-10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders is the third QB on depth chart

If Flacco is benched at some point, according to the depth chart, it would be Dillon Gabriel taking snaps before Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel was able to overtake Sanders as the second QB of the team during preseason.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

This means Shedeur is dealing with an uphill battle. Not only does Stefanski need to bench Flacco, but then Shedeur would have to wait for Dillon Gabriel to underachieve.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Stefanski’s net worth: How rich is the Cleveland Browns head coach?

What are Flacco’s numbers?

So… how close is Flacco to being benched? Per the fans that booed him, he should be close. For Stefanski, it’s not time to panic yet. When looking at Flacco’s numbers through three games, this is what the veteran has done so far this NFL season.

Advertisement

Flacco hasn’t thrown over 200 yards in two of the three games played so far. The Browns have scored 17 or less points in each of every games, including just 13 vs Packers. They are one of the worst offenses in the NFL and Flacco hasn’t been able to change it.