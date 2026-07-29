Browns leave the door open for the potential return of Jadeveon Clowney after Myles Garrett’s exit

Jadeveon Clowney is currently a free agent, and following Myles Garrett's departure to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cleveland Browns may open the door for his unexpected return.

Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney could be headed back to Cleveland. Following Myles Garrett’s blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason, the Browns face a glaring need for veteran pass-rushing depth—paving the way for a potential training camp reunion.

Clowney previously spent two seasons with the Browns (2021–2022) before departing after a tumultuous end to his second campaign. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns hosted Clowney for a visit on Wednesday as full training camp practices got under way.

While the meeting was reportedly positive, no contract has been finalized, and negotiations remain active between both parties. Schultz also unveiled that a team from the NFC West is also following Clowney closely.

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Filling the void left by Garrett

The Browns sent shockwaves through the league when they traded Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, to the Rams in exchange for a haul that included young pass rusher Jared Verse. Losing a generational talent leaves Cleveland’s defensive line thin on proven experience.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams.

While Clowney is no longer in his prime, he demonstrated that he can still produce at a high level. In 2025, playing on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the 33-year-old registered 8.5 sacks, 41 tackles, and 12 tackles for loss across 13 games, proving to be one of the few bright spots on the Dallas front seven.

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Adding Clowney alongside Jared Verse, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire would give Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg a reliable rotation off the edge as the team adjusts to life after Garrett.