Shedeur Sanders admits having a tough rookie year with Browns, remains optimistic about 2026 NFL season

With Todd Monken as their new head coach, the Cleveland Browns are once again placing their hopes in Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Shedeur Sanders‘ selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft generated plenty of buzz across the league. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was given opportunities to prove himself, but his performances fell short of expectations. Now, as he prepares to battle Deshaun Watson for the starting QB job, Sanders knows he’ll need to stay focused and perform at his best.

“I can’t be consistent on the field and not have consistency in my personal life,” Sanders said to ESPN’s Nadeska Alexis. “Whatever you do in your personal life is going to bleed into how you feel. If you’re disciplined, you’re going to make the right reads. If you have a lot of distractions, you’re gonna get distracted.

“You’re going to think the cornerback is backpedaling when he’s really sitting. It was just a tough year last year. My expectations, when I look back, dang, at least I made it through there. At least I made some crazy plays out there. I got it in me. All I gotta do now is just show everybody else.”

Advertisement

Todd Monken will lead the Dawg Pound this season, with both Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson emerging as his top candidates for the starting quarterback job. Can No. 12 finally establish himself in the NFL after his rookie season?

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Shedeur Sanders #2.

How was Shedeur Sanders’ rookie year?

In his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders experienced a typical up-and-down transition to the NFL. Over eight games, he led the team to a 3–5 record, throwing for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. While the turnover numbers reflect the classic growing pains of a first-year quarterback adjusting to pro defenses, his performances showed flashes of potential that give Cleveland something to build on moving forward.

Advertisement

Browns await training camp

Improving on last season’s performance and emerging as a contender in the AFC North starts long before Week 1. The Cleveland Browns are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2026 NFL training camp, where new head coach Todd Monken will begin working with his roster during the most demanding phase of the offseason.

The new group of players will report to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday, July 23. Veterans, meanwhile, will be required to arrive on July 28.

Todd Monken, head coach of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

The Browns’ first challenges

With the goal of getting off to a strong start in the 2026 NFL season, these will be the first challenges the Browns will face beginning in Week 1:

Week 1, at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3, vs Carolina Panthers

Week 4, vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 5, at New York Jets