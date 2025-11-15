Browns make something clear about Shedeur Sanders and the QB battle in Cleveland

Lately, Dillon Gabriel has become Kevin Stefanski’s primary bet as the signal-caller for the Cleveland Browns. While he hasn’t exactly disappointed, his performances haven’t fully convinced either, leading many to wonder if it might be Shedeur Sanders’ time to step in as QB1.

Still, the former Colorado Buffaloes player hasn’t yet seen any snaps with the starting unit, even though the head coach himself has expressed being very pleased with Shedeur’s performance in practice.

“He’s doing a really nice job, including just now coming off the field with the red zone drill that we did, so continues to work very hard, doing a nice job in meetings, doing a good job,” Stefanski stated via Daniel Oyefusi.

With a series of intriguing matchups ahead, it looks like the former Ducks player will remain in charge of the first team. However, judging by the coach’s comments, he can’t get too comfortable, as his backup is performing exceptionally well.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Gabriel’s season so far

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s tenure as the Cleveland Browns’ QB1 has been a rocky transition to the NFL, with the team currently holding a 2-7 record. Through seven games, including five starts, the third-round pick has completed 102 of 174 attempts for a 58.6% completion rate.

Gabriel has totaled 869 passing yards, throwing 7 touchdowns against 2 interceptions, resulting in an 80.4 Passer Rating. While praised for his low turnover rate, Gabriel’s 5.0 yards per attempt is among the lowest in the league, and he has been sacked 17 times. Despite the team’s struggles, Coach Kevin Stefanski has publicly maintained that the team will stick with Gabriel as the starter.

What’s next for the Browns?

Dillon Gabriel is set to continue his trial-by-fire as the Cleveland Browns enter one of the most demanding three-game stretches on their calendar. It begins with a crucial AFC North divisional clash at home against the dominant Baltimore Ravens, where Gabriel will need to protect the ball against a fierce defense.

Following that, the Browns travel west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a key inter-conference battle. The gauntlet concludes with a difficult home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

For the 2-7 Browns, this upcoming schedule—especially the matchups with the Ravens and 49ers—will be a critical measure of whether Gabriel can withstand elite NFL pressure.

