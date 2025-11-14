Browns get positive updates on two key Shedeur Sanders’ teammates ahead of Week 11 game vs Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 of the NFL season. Given that this is a divisional game, it normally means this is a fierce matchup. That’s why the team must be happy to have a couple of Shedeur Sanders teammates back. One is a wide receiver and the other is a tight end.

The WR is Cedric Tillman and the TE is Harold Fanning Jr. and both are ready to go against the Ravens. Both players are key components on the offensive scheme of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Tillman serves as the WR2 of the team behind Jerry Jeudy. Still, when healthy, Tillman is an incredible weapon to have for the quarterback. Right now, Shedeur Sanders still awaits his chance, but Dillon Gabriel will be thankful to have Tillman back on the roster.

Harold Fannin Jr. is one of the brightest spots on the Browns

Fannin was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft and he has been an absolute stud for the Browns. Normally serving as TE2 behind David Njoku, Fannin has been grabbing more and more relevance.

Harold Fannin Jr. #44 of the Cleveland Browns

Fannin has 42 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s had four or more targets in all his nine games this season. In fact, he’s had six or more targets in five games. Fannin is very productive, fast and strong.

The Browns must win vs. the desperate Ravens

This is a divisional game, a rivalry of all sorts. These kinds of games are must-win matchups. The Ravens are very urged to win, because otherwise their NFL Playoffs hopes get very slim.

That desperation is good for the Ravens, but also are vulnerable. They over extend and this is a game played in Cleveland. At home, the Browns have one of the best defenses in the league, so the upset is not as far-fetched as it seems.