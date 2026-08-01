Browns assistant coach provides optimist outlook on Quinshon Judkins amid Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson QB battle

The Cleveland Browns might still be undecided on who will start between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but a coach just elevated running back Quinshon Judkins' stock.

The Cleveland Browns might have doubts on who is the starting quarterback. However, they are sure they have a workhorse in the backfield with running back Quinshon Judkins. Now, they need to settle if Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson will join them, but the RB is ready to take a huge workload, apparently.

Browns RB coach Duce Staley stated that he thinks Quinshon Judkins “can play all three downs” this season. Judkins only played 35 third downs last season, which predominantly went to Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson.

Ford is now off the team and Judkins seems to have really separated himself from Sampson. Judkins was really coming into his own with a great rookie season until he suffered a season-ending leg injury. A few days ago, it was reported by Mary Kay Cabot that Judkins was a full go in the Browns training camp.

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Judkins is a high-floor, high-ceiling RB

Before going down in Week 16, Judkins posted a 230-837-7 line in 14 games last season. He was the most dangerous player on the Browns offense that used too many quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders.

If Deshaun Watson earns QB1 status, the offense will still rely heavily on Quinshon Judkins. The running back is electric, versatile, and by all means, a playmaker. Hence, regardless of the quarterback, Judkins should be in for a massive sophomore season if health allows it.

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The Browns offense should look very differently

The Browns scheme was designed by former head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now, it’s Todd Monken’s time to install a new offense and identity into the team. Monken does share the love for a good running game with Stefanski, but his schemes differ quite a bit.

Todd Monken’s offensive scheme is a spread-out, shotgun-heavy approach loosely inspired by the Air Raid and multiple personnel sets. In contrast, Kevin Stefanski runs a traditional West Coast, under-center, wide-zone run heavy system that relies heavily on play-action and multi-tight end alignments.