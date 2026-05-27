Browns QB battle between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders is something familiar for Denzel Boston

Rookie Denzel Boston still does not know whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will be his starting quarterback next season for the Cleveland Browns.

Denzel Boston was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the latest draft with the 39th overall pick in the second round. Although the wide receiver still does not know whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will be throwing him passes in Week 1, the QB battle taking place in the Dawg Pound is a situation he has been familiar with since high school.

“I mean, my whole life since high school, I haven’t really had a stable quarterback,” Boston said on The Insiders. “So I’m used to having different quarterbacks throwing to me each and every year. So, you know, it doesn’t affect me too much.“

Although Todd Monken recently stated that “nothing’s changed” regarding the idea of alternating snaps between both players, sooner or later he will have to make a decision. Meanwhile, Boston is prepared to play with either of them.

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“You know, I’m not really paying attention to what reps are with who, you know, I’ll just go out there and just try to produce for whoever pass me the ball,“ the WR also added. “You know, I think Dillon (Gabriel), I think Shedeur, and I also think, you know, Deshaun Watson have all put on a great show. And so far in OTAs, you know, that decision has nothing to do with me. I just go out there and ball, make plays for them.”

Deshaun Watson #4 and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders or Watson: The decision the HC must make

Todd Monken faces a massive, franchise-altering decision at quarterback, caught between a high-priced veteran and a highly capable sophomore. On one hand, Deshaun Watson is working his way back after a devastating re-ruptured Achilles tendon in early 2025 sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

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On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders stepped into the vacuum and flashed high-upside potential across 8 games and 7 starts, throwing for 1,400 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and adding a rushing score. While his rookie year came with typical growing pains—including 10 interceptions and a 56.6% completion rate—his peak was undeniable.

Now, Monken must decide whether to hand the keys back to a heavily compensated Watson or trust the future of the offense to his young, dynamic playmaker.

Todd Monken poses for photos after being introduced as head coach of the Cleveland Browns

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The Browns still have time to make some tests

The Cleveland Browns are currently navigating their 2026 offseason schedule, holding their OTA offseason workouts from May 19–21, May 26–28, and wrapping up on June 2–5, right before mandatory minicamp kicks off on June 9.

While the NFL has not yet announced the official start date for training camp, the team is slated to report to the Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea in mid-to-late July to officially begin their summer prep.