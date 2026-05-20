Monken sees progress in Sanders but says ‘nothing’s changed’ in Browns’ QB battle with Watson

Todd Monken, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, will have both Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson as potential starters for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns will head into the 2026 NFL season with Todd Monken as their new head coach and a quarterback room that combines experience and youth. Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson currently appear to have the best chances of becoming the Week 1 starter, although the HC confirmed he will continue rotating both players throughout the offseason preparation.

In a recent conversation with the media, Monken said that “nothing’s changed” regarding his approach to selecting a starting quarterback. However, he did reveal that Sanders has made notable progress during this period, while also noting that Watson looks physically improved as well.

“I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts…,” the head coach said. The only certainty at the moment is that neither of them has secured the starting job ahead of the season opener.

Advertisement

The Dawg Pound QB room also includes two other names who currently sit a bit further down the depth chart. The first is Dillon Gabriel, who, like Shedeur, will also be entering his second NFL season, and the recently drafted Taylen Green, who comes from the Boise State Broncos.

What is #Browns head coach Todd Monken seeing in Deshaun Watson & Shedeur Sanders?



“Deshaun’s athleticism shows up….



“I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts…” pic.twitter.com/2Qd5Ft5XqV — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 20, 2026

Sanders looks to improve his numbers, Watson to stay healthy

During his 2025 rookie campaign with the Browns, Shedeur Sanders stepped into the fire to start seven games, throwing for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 56.6% completion percentage. Sanders will look to clean up his decision-making and cut down on costly turnovers under Todd Monken’s new system.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Deshaun Watson has been sidelined since suffering a torn Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2024. He is now back on the practice field for 2026, highly motivated to stay healthy and reclaim his role as QB1.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns.

Monken aims to bring the Browns back into contention

Following his appointment as head coach in early 2026, Todd Monken aims to steer the Cleveland Browns back to the postseason for the first time since their wildcard exit in the 2023 season. To break this drought, Monken will install his signature offensive philosophy: an adaptable and innovative system built on explosive chunk plays, and an aggressive vertical passing attack.

Advertisement

Navigating the brutal AFC North gridlock will be his ultimate test, requiring tactical chess matches against three formidable divisional rivals. He will have to counter Mike McCarthy’s physical Pittsburgh Steelers, out-duel the Cincinnati Bengals, and exploit his intimate, inside knowledge of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens—his former team—to survive the NFL’s most unforgiving division and secure a playoff berth.

The start of a new dream for Cleveland

The Todd Monken era is locked and loaded, and the Browns are kicking things off with a pretty wild little warm-weather gauntlet. They’ll start the season in Week 1 by heading down to Florida to clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed immediately by another road trip to the Sunshine State in Week 2 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After dealing with this two difficult games, they finally get to head back north for the Week 3 home opener at Huntington Bank Field, where they’ll welcome the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement