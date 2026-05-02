Browns HC Todd Monken fires back at Shilo Sanders’ criticism of reports stating Deshaun Watson is leading QB battle over Shedeur

Shilo Sanders minced no words to the report of Mary Kay Cabot that said that Deshaun Watson is leading the race over Shedeur Sanders to become the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. The team’s new head coach Todd Monken opened up about the issue.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Monken dismissed Shilo Sanders altogether. “That’s a man making a comment on social media,” Monken said. “That’s someone reporting something they believe. It’s their opinion. Fine, I’m — not my opinion, I didn’t say that.”

Reporter Mary Kay Cabot stated that the Browns “should declare [Watson] QB1 asap and let the 1st team offense start to cook. There’s no time to waste.” To that, Shilo Sanders responded “Go make a sandwich Mary.” He faced backlash for being misogynistic.

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Monken is not naming a starting QB yet

While Monken has revealed the final decision between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders is still up in the air, he knows a decision must be coming soon. Monken also dismissed the report, and he is focused on working furthermore.

Todd Monken, head coach of the Cleveland Browns

Monken comes from the Baltimore Ravens, which means he is not used to having QB battles, he is used to having a superstar under center. Now, it’s a whole change of scenario for him.

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The Browns will provide good weapons for the starting QB

There’s a pre-draft receiving corps, and a post-draft receiving corps for the Browns. Thankfully for either Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson, the Browns now have solid weapons.