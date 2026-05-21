Deshaun Watson doesn’t rule out staying with Browns beyond 2026 if NFL season goes well, beating Shedeur Sanders in QB battle

It seems like Deshaun Watson is confident in beating Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, and he would like to stay with the franchise if that happens.

Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be opposed to staying with the Cleveland Browns beyond the 2026 NFL season. However, for that to happen, he would need to beat Shedeur Sanders first in the team’s QB1 battle.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Deshaun Watson “believes he isn’t against staying in Cleveland beyond 2026 if things go well.” If the Browns opt to release Watson next year as a post-June 1 cut, they would have to swallow the second-largest salary cap hit in NFL history ($86.2 million).

Now, they could still do it as it would spread over 2027 and 2028, but if things go well, they still have to pay so might as well pay him while he is delivering on the field. Having said that, Todd Monken says nothing has changed in Browns QB battle between Watson and Sanders.

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Monken has been critical of the Browns QBs so far

During a Wednesday media appearance, Monken was visibly bothered that his quarterbacks threw interceptions while making 7-on-7 drills, noting that it’s unacceptable due to having no pass-rush. He was not in the mood for discussing the QB battle.

I asked #Browns Todd Monken about the defensive plays made today—a couple of interceptions and a forced fumble.



“Yeah, we threw interceptions in 7-on-7 for God’s sake. I mean, who does that? There’s no pass rush. I mean, it’s embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/YVn8P0IMi7 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 21, 2026

Monken is in his first job as head coach. Still, he has worked in recent years with none other than Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson. Hence, he will suffer a downgrade in the position no matter what. Monken’s mission is to make it work with the Browns, but the QBs available are his first roadblocks.

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Cleveland has given its QBs all the help possible

By drafting an offensive lineman, and two of the best wideouts in the NFL Draft, the offense could look incredibly different. KC Concepcion could be a volume receiver, while Denzel Boston could serve as a certified deep threat.