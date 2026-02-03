Trending topics:
NFL

Browns’ new leader drops suspenseful comment on Pro Bowler Shedeur Sanders and his role in 2026

After earning an invitation to the Pro Bowl in his rookie year, Shedeur Sanders' hype train was stopped in its tracks after the latest comment from Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders is away in the ‘Golden State’, with fans wondering why is he playing in the 2026 Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is learning his way around town. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the new leader in ‘The Land’ turned heads with a bold message on the starting quarterback competition.

Imagine telling Browns fans years ago that they’d have a rookie quarterback named to the Pro Bowl, but not be named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Some would call you crazy, while others would admit that only Cleveland could pull off something like that.

For a fanbase that’s been through as much as the Dawgs have, it requires fans to build a thick skin—or laugh through it all. That may be exactly the case based on Monken’s recent comments regarding the projected quarterback room for the 2026 NFL season.

Advertisement

What Monken said about QB1 in 2026

As Monken admitted in dialogue with reporters, Sanders’ spot as starting quarterback is far from set in stone. Instead, Monken suggested the QB1 role for the 2026 NFL season is up for grabs and “to be decided”.

Shedeur Sanders in Pro Bowl practice

Shedeur Sanders in Pro Bowl practice

Advertisement

Todd Monken asked if Shedeur Sanders is his QB1 moving forward, says that’s TBD but he’s “absolutely” excited about him and the other Browns QBs and players,” insider Mike Garafolo reported on X.

Browns’ Shedeur Sanders reveals his reaction to the hiring of new HC Todd Monken

see also

Browns’ Shedeur Sanders reveals his reaction to the hiring of new HC Todd Monken

Who will Sanders compete with for the QB1 job?

The offseason hasn’t even gotten underway, but the Browns are already looking ahead. In that regard, Monken and his staff already have a notion of what their quarterback room will look like.

Advertisement

Barring any offseason moves or an NFL Draft selection, the Browns will have Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson competing for the starting job in training camp.

Uncertainty around Watson

Watson poses the biggest question mark, as he is returning from surgery on his right Achilles tendon. He hasn’t played since the midway point of the 2024 NFL season. Still, he could give Sanders and Gabriel a run for their money in the battle for the starting job. Therefore, until Monken sees all three signal-callers step on the field, he won’t be naming a starter.

Advertisement

Survey

Who should be the starting quarterback for Cleveland in 2026?

already voted 0 people

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Why is Shedeur Sanders playing in the 2026 Pro Bowl?
NFL

Why is Shedeur Sanders playing in the 2026 Pro Bowl?

Browns’ Shedeur Sanders reveals his reaction to the hiring of new HC Todd Monken
NFL

Browns’ Shedeur Sanders reveals his reaction to the hiring of new HC Todd Monken

Shedeur Sanders gets huge update as Browns will be involved in first NFL Paris game vs Saints
NFL

Shedeur Sanders gets huge update as Browns will be involved in first NFL Paris game vs Saints

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel sends clear message to NFL after Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub
NFL

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel sends clear message to NFL after Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub

Better Collective Logo