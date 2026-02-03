Browns’ new leader drops suspenseful comment on Pro Bowler Shedeur Sanders and his role in 2026

Shedeur Sanders is away in the ‘Golden State’, with fans wondering why is he playing in the 2026 Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is learning his way around town. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the new leader in ‘The Land’ turned heads with a bold message on the starting quarterback competition.

Imagine telling Browns fans years ago that they’d have a rookie quarterback named to the Pro Bowl, but not be named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Some would call you crazy, while others would admit that only Cleveland could pull off something like that.

For a fanbase that’s been through as much as the Dawgs have, it requires fans to build a thick skin—or laugh through it all. That may be exactly the case based on Monken’s recent comments regarding the projected quarterback room for the 2026 NFL season.

What Monken said about QB1 in 2026

As Monken admitted in dialogue with reporters, Sanders’ spot as starting quarterback is far from set in stone. Instead, Monken suggested the QB1 role for the 2026 NFL season is up for grabs and “to be decided”.

Shedeur Sanders in Pro Bowl practice

“Todd Monken asked if Shedeur Sanders is his QB1 moving forward, says that’s TBD but he’s “absolutely” excited about him and the other Browns QBs and players,” insider Mike Garafolo reported on X.

Who will Sanders compete with for the QB1 job?

The offseason hasn’t even gotten underway, but the Browns are already looking ahead. In that regard, Monken and his staff already have a notion of what their quarterback room will look like.

Barring any offseason moves or an NFL Draft selection, the Browns will have Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson competing for the starting job in training camp.

Uncertainty around Watson

Watson poses the biggest question mark, as he is returning from surgery on his right Achilles tendon. He hasn’t played since the midway point of the 2024 NFL season. Still, he could give Sanders and Gabriel a run for their money in the battle for the starting job. Therefore, until Monken sees all three signal-callers step on the field, he won’t be naming a starter.

