Browns’ Shedeur Sanders reveals his reaction to the hiring of new HC Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns endured a difficult NFL season, finishing with a 5–12 record and clearly falling out of the playoff race. Still, despite the disappointing results, there were promising flashes that suggest the foundation of a growing project, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and reinforced by key organizational moves, including the hiring of head coach Todd Monken.

Shedeur Sanders shared his thoughts on new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken two days after their first interaction. The quarterback spoke candidly following a meeting that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the offseason, highlighting the optimism surrounding the franchise’s new direction.

The former Colorado Buffaloes standout discussed his reaction to Monken’s hiring on Monday. “I’m just truthfully excited and ready to work,” Sanders said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I went back home to see him, and then I just got out here, so I’ll catch him very soon.”

Sanders entered his first full NFL offseason after making seven starts as a rookie. Monken officially joined the Browns on Wednesday, having spent the previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh, where his system was widely credited for its efficiency and adaptability.

Project improvements in Cleveland

The Browns are already making calculated moves to strengthen their roster and coaching staff ahead of the upcoming NFL season, with a clear focus on accelerating Sanders’ development. One of those steps was the hiring of Mike Bajakian as the new quarterbacks coach, signaling a commitment to long-term stability at the position.

Bajakian brings extensive experience to Cleveland. Most recently, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UMass, following a productive stint at Utah, where his work with quarterbacks drew positive reviews across the program.

That said, Bajakian’s résumé also includes mixed results. He previously worked as quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Jameis Winston era, including the season in which Winston threw 30 interceptions, a reminder of the challenges that come with quarterback development.

A new offensive staff takes shape

The Browns also added Tavon Switzer to the offensive staff, another familiar face for Monken. Switzer spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, working closely with wide receivers and tight ends, and now reunites with Monken in Cleveland. His role will be to help develop Shedeur Sanders while ensuring the offense operates smoothly within the new system.

