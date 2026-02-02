Browns star makes something clear about Shedeur Sanders ahead of upcoming NFL season

A new NFL season is already in the works, and many teams are looking to make a big impact. Among them are the Cleveland Browns, a team that hasn’t managed to reach the playoffs in recent years, who are now betting on Shedeur Sanders to guide them toward that goal.

In fact, the confidence in the former Buffaloes player is high, given that his rookie season exceeded expectations, and some believe things could be even better in his second year. One of them is Denzel Ward, the franchise’s historic cornerback.

“I think he has all the confidence in the world. He obviously was a rookie, a young quarterback who really needed to get that experience and just get time under task. He is making amazing throws, has great accuracy and he’s poised in there. I think it’s just getting multiple reps and continuing to develop him as a player,” Ward said on Sunday’s episode of ESPN’s NFL Live.

Now, under the new leadership of Todd Monken following Stefanski’s departure, a new direction is taking shape in the Dawg Pound. Can they finally compete in the AFC North—and why not, even emerge as title contenders?

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns.

Improving on his rookie season stats

Following his rookie campaign with the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders is determined to overhaul his production and move past a season defined by 1,400 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

To improve his league-low 18.9 QBR, Sanders will need to drastically reduce his turnover rate and find more consistency within the Browns’ offensive scheme. With a full offseason to refine his decision-making and build chemistry with his receivers, the young signal-caller is focused on proving that his trial by fire as a fifth-round starter was merely a stepping stone toward becoming the franchise cornerstone Cleveland expects.