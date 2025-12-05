Bryce Young gets approval stamp after win over Rams

Carolina Panthers star quarterback Bryce Young delivered one of his best performances since entering the NFL two years ago. The third-year quarterback led the Panthers to a huge 31-28 upset over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 of the 2025 season.

Young finished 15 of 20 for 206 yards and three touchdowns with two sacks. The Panthers improved to 7-6 and confirmed they aren’t dead in the race for the NFC South.

Young’s performance earned him a lot of attention, more so given the caliber of the team he beat. The Panthers need to build on this win, but Young appears to be on the right path.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryce Young gets high praise after beating Rams

Fox Sports analyst Eric Williams lauded Young on his Thursday’s NFL Heat Index. The analyst praised the quarterback and noted that the Panthers can pose a big challenge to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

“The Alabama product was solid in his team’s upset win at home over the Los Angeles Rams, finishing 15 of 20 for 206 yards, with three touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 147.1 passer rating,” Williams wrote. “Panthers head coach Dave Caneles has done a nice job of creating an offense that accentuates Young’s skill set, leaning on a running game led by Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. At 7-6, the Panthers have a chance to challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. And Young’s efficient play in leading the offense gives Carolina a chance to win each week.”

Advertisement

They will face the New Orleans Saints on Week 15, hoping to get revenge on their divisional rivals and secure their eighth win of the season.