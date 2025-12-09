This is how the Panthers can make the playoffs on Sunday

Not many people thought the Carolina Panthers would be a competitive team this season. Their defense had potential, but there were major doubts about Bryce Young.

The former No. 1 pick has been inconsistent, but as low as the lows have been, the highs have been pretty high as well. Moreover, he’s proven to have that clutch gene.

Also, with the NFC South being one of the worst divisions in football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling, the divisional pennant is up for the taking right now.

The Panthers’ path to the playoffs is clear

With that in mind, Panthers analyst Edgar Salmingo Jr. took to social media to show the team’s potential path to the postseason. Surprisingly, it’s actually quite feasible:

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 26, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“The Panthers can clinch a postseason spot next Sunday if the following happens, according to the ESPN NFL Playoff Machine: ATL beats TB, CAR beats NO, CAR beats TB. Even if TB wins their last 2 games and CAR loses their last 2, they’re both 9-8 and Carolina owns the tiebreaker,” Salmingo wrote.

Of course, at the end of the day, it will all depend on whether the Panthers can get the job done as well. And while they haven’t been in this position in quite a while, it looks like they will be just fine.