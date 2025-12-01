Rams star, not Matthew Stafford, gets brutally honest after ‘humbling’ loss to the Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL. That’s why everyone got shocked when the Carolina Panthers surprisingly beat them. After the game, a Matthew Stafford teammate opened up about the loss.

Linebacker Byron Young said, “I just feel like this a wake-up call. You know, something that you just got to learn from. I definitely think it’s something that we needed. I don’t look at as a bad thing. I just look at it that it is motivation. It is something I’m glad that it happened. We need this.”

The loss cost the Rams the no.1 seed in the NFC. Now, the team sees the Bears as the first seed in the conference. Now the Rams must catch up once again despite being one of the best teams in the NFL.

Stafford’s streak also came to a dramatic end

Matthew Stafford threw 28 touchdowns without throwing a pick. Then, the frisky Panthers’ defense struck and intercepted Stafford twice. One of those picks was in the endzone. That took six points off the Rams and that could’ve made the difference between winning and losing the game.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams

While Stafford still threw for two touchdowns (both to Davante Adams), the Rams fell just short of winning the game. Also, the Seahawks and 49ers won, putting them pressure on the divisional level. While the Rams still lead in the NFC West, their margin of error has disappeared.

The Rams will have a divisional bounceback spot

To rebound from the loss to the Panthers, the Rams will face the 3-9 Cardinals, who are riding a four-game losing streak. However, it’s a divisional rival, so it might be a tough game.

In fact, this is a frisky team. The last two games that the Cardinals lost where by three points each. They will put up a battle for sure. The Rams will have to make sure they don’t drop consecutive games.