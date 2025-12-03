Panthers get grim prediction for final four games

The Carolina Panthers pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 NFL season with a 31-28 win over the 9-3 Los Angeles Rams. When everybody predicted an easy win for the best team in the league, the Panthers shocked the world.

Bryce Young led the way by going 15 of 20 for 206 yards and three touchdowns to give his team its seventh win of the season. The Panthers remain in competition for the NFC South division title, but their inconsistency makes it hard for people to believe they can keep up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More than that, an analyst made a grim prediction about how the season would end for Carolina.

Panthers predicted to lose most of their remaining games

With four games left to play, the Panthers have a serious chance to dethrone the Buccaneers, but not everybody is convinced they can do so. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon predicts that the Panthers will win only one of their next four games.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers.

“Nobody here is good, but the Bucs win out in terms of the current loss column as well as overall talent and experience,” Gagnon wrote. “They should be able to finally put the Panthers away with two head-to-head matchups in the final three weeks of the season, and outside of that, they face three losing teams in New Orleans, Atlanta and Miami. They’ll be fine.”

“Each of Carolina’s last six wins has come by one score (five of them by a field goal), but there’s a good chance a team that is realistically mediocre on both sides of the ball finally hits a wall with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Tampa Bay in Weeks 16, 17 and 18, respectively,” he added.

After returning from the bye week, they will clash with the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers twice, and the Seattle Seahawks. It’s easy to see why Gagnon doesn’t have hope for the Panthers.

