Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield to be without two key offensive weapons vs. 49ers in Week 6

In Week 6, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for Baker Mayfield, two of his key weapons won’t be available for this tough matchup.

On Friday, reports confirmed that Chris Godwin is not expected to play against the 49ers. He’s dealing with a fibula injury suffered against the Seahawks and has missed all practices this week.

At the same time, Mike Evans has been ruled out for this week’s game. The veteran wide receiver is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Week 3 and won’t suit up on Sunday to face San Francisco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No Godwin and Evans? No problem

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are two of the best wide receivers in the league, but the Buccaneers have found a new star to step up in their absence.

see also NFL News: Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield delivers bold response on recent perceptions about him

Emeka Egbuka has quickly become a top candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year after an impressive start to his debut season. He’s been one of Mayfield’s most reliable targets, especially with both Godwin and Evans sidelined.

Advertisement

Through five games this season, Egbuka has recorded 25 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns. His production has already been outstanding, but his role is expected to grow even more in Week 6 as Tampa Bay faces the 49ers without their two veteran stars.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE