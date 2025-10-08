Trending topics:
Shilo Sanders is going through a rough stretch. After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fined by the NFL, the safety made a blunt confession about his finances—along with a direct message to his brother Shedeur.

Shilo Sanders remains a free agent after Bucs released him
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesShilo Sanders remains a free agent after Bucs released him

Shilo Sanders was recently cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fined by the NFL. Now, the safety has made a blunt admission about his financial situation, sending a clear message to his brother Shedeur.

At the end of the 2025 NFL preseason, the Buccaneers decided to part ways with Shilo Sanders. Around the same time, he was fined $4,669 by the league for throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson, adding another problem to his situation.

Sanders has yet to find a new team. Now, he has made a surprising revelation about his finances following a lighthearted exchange with some fans.

Shilo Sanders gets brutally honest about his finances with a message for brother Shedeur

Shilo Sanders’ NFL journey hasn’t started as he hoped. After going undrafted in 2025, the Buccaneers gave him an opportunity to prove himself during the preseason. However, he failed to make the 53-man roster and was released before the regular season began.

The fine turned out to be larger than what Shilo earned with the Buccaneers, leaving him in a difficult financial position. Jokingly, the safety admitted that his money situation isn’t as good as his brother Shedeur’s.

In a video posted on X, Shilo is seen being asked for money by a group of kids. “I just got cut from the NFL. Bro, I don’t got no money,” he says. “You gotta go ask Shedeur. If I get back to the league, I got you.”

Is Shilo Sanders returning to the NFL?

As of now, there are no reports linking Shilo Sanders to another NFL team. While several clubs have added safeties in recent weeks, the former Colorado standout hasn’t been considered by any franchise.

Still, there’s time for Shilo to make a comeback. However, if an NFL opportunity doesn’t arrive soon, a move to the Canadian Football League (CFL) could be his best chance to showcase his talent and reignite his professional career.

