Why are Chris Godwin and Mike Evans not playing today for Buccaneers vs 49ers in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a tough test in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, the NFC South club will be without both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for this matchup, and here’s why.

Week 6 presents an exciting game between the Bucs and the Niners. While the teams don’t have a historical rivalry, this season has already added some tension between the clubs.

Both the Buccaneers and the 49ers enter Week 6 with a 4-1 record. A victory would significantly boost their playoff chances, while a defeat would put either team in a difficult position with little margin for error.

Why are Chris Godwin and Mike Evans missing the Bucs vs. 49ers game?

In Week 6, the Buccaneers host the 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. It promises to be an exciting matchup, but both teams will be dealing with key absences due to injuries.

While the 49ers will be missing Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa, the Buccaneers will be without two top-tier players whose absence could impact the outcome.

Chris Godwin is sidelined with a fibula injury, keeping him out for Sunday’s game. He had returned two weeks ago after recovering from an ankle injury last year, but another setback occurred during Week 5.

Meanwhile, Mike Evans will also miss the game due to a hamstring injury. Both players are currently week-to-week and may be ready to return before the Buccaneers’ Week 9 bye.

Despite missing Godwin and Evans, Baker Mayfield still has a top weapon in Emeka Egbuka, who will be a key factor during their absence.

