Buccaneers make an addition to strengthen QB Baker Mayfield’s supporting cast

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with an urgent need to keep their offensive versatility intact despite the injuries that have hit their backfield in recent weeks. The running game has been a key pillar in balancing Baker Mayfield’s aerial attack.

Bucky Irving, who has been a crucial part of that aspect of the offense, is still recovering, which has affected the team’s depth in the running back rotation. The team needs to ensure it doesn’t lose explosiveness or versatility in its offensive scheme, which is why it made a roster move.

Ultimately, the Bucs made adjustments to avoid being compromised in the running game. The new addition to the running back room could make a difference if Irving isn’t fully healthy for the game against the 49ers, ensuring the team continues to have multiple offensive options.

The Buccaneers’ roster move

The Bucs made a targeted move to add depth by signing running back Owen Wright to the practice squad. This gives the team extra backfield options while Irving continues his rehab, allowing the offense to maintain its versatility.

Buck Irving of the Buccaneers

To make room for Wright, Tampa Bay released veteran guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad. Wright previously spent time with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in his career and also has prior experience with the Buccaneers, which gives him a valuable sense of familiarity with the organization.

Buccaneers RB depth chart

The Buccaneers’ running back depth chart currently features Irving (questionable) as the main starter, along with Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, and Josh Williams. Wright, meanwhile, will remain on the practice squad waiting for his opportunity to contribute to the active roster when called upon.