Is Chris Godwin playing tonight for Bucs vs Rams on SNF in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

Chris Godwin is one of those players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ fan base eagerly anticipates seeing dominate the field in the upcoming NFL regular season games. With a matchup against the formidable Los Angeles Rams on the horizon and a golden opportunity to bounce back from a string of disappointing results, the anticipation surrounding Godwin’s participation is at an all-time high.

Nevertheless, Chris Godwin’s appearance tonight for the Buccaneers against the Rams remains uncertain, as the most recent injury report from the Bucs’ official website has listed him as questionable due to a fibula injury.

This development adds to the uncertainty about his status for the upcoming game, compounded by the fact that several other key players are also listed as questionable. With injuries mounting, the Bucs are facing a challenging moment as they prepare to take on the Rams, a formidable adversary in the NFL.

The Rams enter this matchup aiming to secure their ninth win of the regular season, boasting an impressive 8-2 record. Under the leadership of Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles fan base is keenly expecting another victory as their team head into Week 12.

Bucs’ injury report

Tampa Bay’s matchup against the Rams isn’t solely clouded by Godwin’s uncertain status. Other players are also listed as questionable for today’s pivotal NFL regular-season clash.

The other questionable players include:

Markees Watts OLB

Benjamin Morrison CB

Additionally, the Buccaneers will be without Ben Bredeson, Jamel Dean, Bucky Irving, and Haason Redick, all of whom have been ruled out for the game against the Rams. This game could prove decisive for the team as it navigates the challenges ahead.