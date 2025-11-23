Trending topics:
NFL

Is Chris Godwin playing tonight for Bucs vs Rams on SNF in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eager to rebound in the regular season following a string of disappointing performances, and their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams presents a promising opportunity to return to the win column.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesChris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up.

Chris Godwin is one of those players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ fan base eagerly anticipates seeing dominate the field in the upcoming NFL regular season games. With a matchup against the formidable Los Angeles Rams on the horizon and a golden opportunity to bounce back from a string of disappointing results, the anticipation surrounding Godwin’s participation is at an all-time high.

Nevertheless, Chris Godwin’s appearance tonight for the Buccaneers against the Rams remains uncertain, as the most recent injury report from the Bucs’ official website has listed him as questionable due to a fibula injury.

This development adds to the uncertainty about his status for the upcoming game, compounded by the fact that several other key players are also listed as questionable. With injuries mounting, the Bucs are facing a challenging moment as they prepare to take on the Rams, a formidable adversary in the NFL.

Advertisement

The Rams enter this matchup aiming to secure their ninth win of the regular season, boasting an impressive 8-2 record. Under the leadership of Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles fan base is keenly expecting another victory as their team head into Week 12.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Bucs’ injury report

Tampa Bay’s matchup against the Rams isn’t solely clouded by Godwin’s uncertain status. Other players are also listed as questionable for today’s pivotal NFL regular-season clash.

Todd Bowles hints at when Bucky Irving could suit up for the Buccaneers again

see also

Todd Bowles hints at when Bucky Irving could suit up for the Buccaneers again

The other questionable players include:

  • Markees Watts OLB
  • Benjamin Morrison CB
Advertisement

Additionally, the Buccaneers will be without Ben Bredeson, Jamel Dean, Bucky Irving, and Haason Redick, all of whom have been ruled out for the game against the Rams. This game could prove decisive for the team as it navigates the challenges ahead.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Sean McVay, Rams make key decision on one of Matthew Stafford’s teammates
NFL

Sean McVay, Rams make key decision on one of Matthew Stafford’s teammates

Sam Darnold opens up about Seahawks’ teammate standing up for him after bad performance vs Rams
NFL

Sam Darnold opens up about Seahawks’ teammate standing up for him after bad performance vs Rams

Bucs’ Baker Mayfield opens up about return to Los Angeles after stint with the Rams
NFL

Bucs’ Baker Mayfield opens up about return to Los Angeles after stint with the Rams

What happens if the Vikings lose or win against Packers today in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if the Vikings lose or win against Packers today in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo