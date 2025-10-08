Trending topics:
NFL News: Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield delivers bold response on recent perceptions about him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield recently addressed the comments surrounding how he is perceived by others in the NFL.

By Santiago Tovar

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on.
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on.

Baker Mayfield has been one of the standout performers in the NFL this season, highlighting an impressive turnaround with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Currently boasting a 4-1 record after five weeks, the Buccaneers have emerged as one of the most formidable teams and are strong contenders for a playoff berth next year.

Despite his on-field success, Mayfield’s personality continues to attract attention, and this season is no exception. When questioned about the NFL‘s perception of him, Mayfield responded candidly, emphasizing that criticism has been a constant theme throughout his career.

“Early on in my career it was ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same s*** different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just got to be yourself, and I’ve always been like that, Mayfield asserted regarding comments about his character.

Mayfield frequently addresses the realities facing him and the broader NFL landscape. This time, he made it clear to the media that while every season brings new challenges, he remains unfazed by external opinions.

Mayfield’s reactions in the current season

Often a target for critics, Mayfield’s stellar performances this season have garnered significant praise from both analysts and fans alike. By praising him and placing him as frontrunner in the MVP award contention, the player has created plenty of buzz around his performance.

Buccaneers make an addition to strengthen QB Baker Mayfield’s supporting cast

Buccaneers make an addition to strengthen QB Baker Mayfield’s supporting cast

ESPN’s Mina Kimes declared, “Mayfield is my MVP five weeks into the season,” while analyst Skip Bayless remarked on The Arena Gridiron, “If we had an MVP through five games, Baker Mayfield is the runaway.” These endorsements position him as one of the leading candidates for this year’s MVP award.

Such accolades have shifted the narrative surrounding Bucs‘ QB. After showcasing his talent throughout various points in his NFL career, he now appears poised to truly contend for the MVP honor this season.

Is Mayfield a candidate to win the MVP this season?

Santiago Tovar
