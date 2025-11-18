Buccaneers continue overlooking Shilo Sanders with new safety signing

As Shilo Sanders remains a free agent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who released him earlier this year — have signed a new safety to bolster their defense. A big hit to the player’s hopes of making a comeback to the league.

It appears Shilo Sanders’ chances of returning to the NFL may be slipping away. The Buccaneers had an opportunity to bring him back, but instead opted for another player.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay signed Marcus Banks to its practice squad, per Jordan Schultz. Banks had been with the team earlier this year but was released due to a quad injury.

Will Shilo Sanders return to the NFL?

When Shilo Sanders was released by the Buccaneers, many expected he would quickly find another opportunity in the league. However, as time passes, the safety remains unsigned.

According to reports, Shilo’s attitude has been a key factor in why teams have stayed away. He was a solid player at Colorado, but concerns about his mindset — similar to the questions surrounding his brother Shedeur — have reportedly raised red flags.

After his release, Shilo expressed that he wanted to return to the NFL, but also mentioned he would consider pursuing careers in acting, modeling, or singing if football didn’t work out. That openness has led some to believe that the sport may not be his top priority.

