Trending topics:
NFL

Buccaneers continue overlooking Shilo Sanders with new safety signing

Prior to the 2025 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shilo Sanders — and have now added another safety to finish out the campaign.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Shilo Sanders, former safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesShilo Sanders, former safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As Shilo Sanders remains a free agent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who released him earlier this year — have signed a new safety to bolster their defense. A big hit to the player’s hopes of making a comeback to the league.

It appears Shilo Sanders’ chances of returning to the NFL may be slipping away. The Buccaneers had an opportunity to bring him back, but instead opted for another player.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay signed Marcus Banks to its practice squad, per Jordan Schultz. Banks had been with the team earlier this year but was released due to a quad injury.

Advertisement

Will Shilo Sanders return to the NFL?

When Shilo Sanders was released by the Buccaneers, many expected he would quickly find another opportunity in the league. However, as time passes, the safety remains unsigned.

According to reports, Shilo’s attitude has been a key factor in why teams have stayed away. He was a solid player at Colorado, but concerns about his mindset — similar to the questions surrounding his brother Shedeur — have reportedly raised red flags.

Advertisement

After his release, Shilo expressed that he wanted to return to the NFL, but also mentioned he would consider pursuing careers in acting, modeling, or singing if football didn’t work out. That openness has led some to believe that the sport may not be his top priority.

Shilo Sanders continues to wait for NFL chance as Patriots plan to sign safety from Dolphins

see also

Shilo Sanders continues to wait for NFL chance as Patriots plan to sign safety from Dolphins

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Bucs know who’s to blame for their loss to the Bills
NFL

Bucs know who’s to blame for their loss to the Bills

Terry Bradshaw refuses to call Tom Brady the GOAT, makes surprising pick instead
NFL

Terry Bradshaw refuses to call Tom Brady the GOAT, makes surprising pick instead

Baker Mayfield reveals what is wrong with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after loss to the New England Patriots
NFL

Baker Mayfield reveals what is wrong with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after loss to the New England Patriots

Video: Tierney, McLean's goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Video: Tierney, McLean's goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup

Better Collective Logo