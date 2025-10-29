Shilo Sanders continues to wait for NFL chance as Patriots plan to sign safety from Dolphins

Shilo Sanders remains a free agent, and time is running out for him. The safety is still waiting for another chance in the NFL, yet the New England Patriots have overlooked him by signing a player from the Miami Dolphins instead.

On Wednesday, after waivers were processed, the Patriots decided to bolster their defense by signing John Saunders, who had been on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

With Shilo Sanders still available as a free agent, this move surprised many. Teams continue to sign safeties week after week, yet the former Colorado Buffaloes standout has not received another opportunity to return to the league.

Why are all teams overlooking Shilo Sanders?

Before the 2025 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to release Shilo Sanders. He didn’t have a great preseason, but many believed he would make the team’s final 53-man roster.

When Sanders was cut, he immediately became a free agent. The safety has said multiple times that he wants to return to the NFL, but no team has offered him a chance so far.

Reports suggest that Shilo’s attitude was a major concern for the Buccaneers—similar to the questions surrounding his brother Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland. Additionally, scouts didn’t give Shilo high grades as a safety, which has led teams to believe there are stronger options available on the market.

Shilo Sanders isn’t helping his case

After being released by Tampa Bay, Shilo Sanders said that while he hopes to return to the NFL, he also has other options, including music, acting, and modeling, if his football career doesn’t continue.

Since then, he’s been very active on social media. He even impersonated his brother Shedeur during a Browns game—an act that may not have been well received by NFL teams, as it suggests he might not be taking his return to football as seriously as he claims.