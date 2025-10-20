Trending topics:
NFL

Todd Bowles confirms tough injury for Mike Evans and Buccaneers fans

What Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans feared most was confirmed by Todd Bowles after the game, signaling a painful road to recovery for Mike Evans.

By Richard Tovar

Mike Evans walks off the field after being injured during vs the Ravens on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
© Getty ImagesMike Evans walks off the field after being injured during vs the Ravens on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Todd Bowles was the one who had to deliver the bad news regarding Mike Evans, confirming the star wide receiver will be sidelined for the majority of the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the injury he sustained during the game against the Bills.

The report was shared by Ian Rapoport on X: “WR Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone and is out for most of the year, coach Todd Bowles announced. Absolutely brutal.” The Bucs must now determine how to replace their veteran receiver while he recovers.

