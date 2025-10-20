Todd Bowles confirms tough injury for Mike Evans and Buccaneers fans

Todd Bowles was the one who had to deliver the bad news regarding Mike Evans, confirming the star wide receiver will be sidelined for the majority of the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the injury he sustained during the game against the Bills.

The report was shared by Ian Rapoport on X: “WR Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone and is out for most of the year, coach Todd Bowles announced. Absolutely brutal.” The Bucs must now determine how to replace their veteran receiver while he recovers.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…